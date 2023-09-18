PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced that it earned a status as a U.S. News and World Report “Best College” because of its standing in the recently published 2024 Best College Rankings.

The press release stated, ENMU was ranked 70 of 114 in the social mobility category for regional Universities in the West. Social mobility rankings focus on economically disadvantaged students who are less likely than others to finish college.

Enmu also stated that it was ranked as one of the top 59 public Universities in the West and one of the top 120 Regional Universities in the West.

According to officials, universities recognized in this category are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.

“Social mobility is about positively impacting the socio-economic status of our graduates,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “Earning a college degree is a life-changing accomplishment, and we are proud to be a part of such transformations for our students and to be recognized for our efforts.”