Dumas ISD releases plans for 2020-2021 school year

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dumas ISD had released its plan on bringing students back for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district said it is working to ensure a safe and productive learning environment for everyone.

Dumas ISD said it plans to reopen to provide face-to-face instruction beginning on August 11, but there will be a virtual learning option available, however, the virtual learning will not be the same type of virtual as it was during the spring school closure. The district said, “The requirements for virtual learning are significantly more demanding on student’s daily participation and completion of work at home, as compared to this past spring.”

To read DISD’s full list of guidelines and changes, including revised school hours for the 2020-2021 school year, click here.

