Dr. Temple Grandin speaks at WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Temple Grandin spoke to students at West Texas A&M University for their distinguished lecture series tonight.

She is a visiting professor from Colorado State University, where she works right now.

Her life’s work has been focused on equipment and behavioral sciences surrounding animals and, specifically, the cattle industry.

Tonight, she also spoke about the importance of bringing in different voices to the world of academia and how important it is to include people like her who have autism

“We gotta start thinking more in education. Where is a student ten years after they graduate from high school? Where is that student? If there’s a post-graduate degree, it should be finished and in a career by that time,” said Dr. Grandion.

Dr. Grandin first gained prominence when she published her scientific article “Livestock Behavior as Related to Handling Facilities Design.”

