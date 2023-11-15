AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is offering a “Friendsgiving Day Camp” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 for children ages three years old to fourth grade.

According to DHDC officials, campers will learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers. DHDC said that it “Encourages caregivers to sign their young explorers up to let them have fun during the Thanksgiving Break and learn something new to talk about at the dinner table!”

DHDC officials stated that spots are limited, and registration is now open on the Discovery Center website.

Prices for members and non-members include:

Kinder-4th grade ($40/day for members, $50/day for non-members)

PreK (Half day only) ($20/day for members, $25/day for non-members)

DHDC officials also said that pre-care and after-care options are available for $10.