Don C. Dilley Boomtown Scholarship available to Borger High students

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Borger High School students can now get a scholarship to help cover fees at Frank Phillips College.

It is called the Don C. Dilley Boomtown Scholarship.

A signing event for the new scholarship was held today.

Along with the required 24 dual credit hours that Borger ISD will fund, this will cover up to 36 credit hours, giving students 60 hours in total.

“We’re hopeful that people see this as an inspiration for their communities. So other communities say, you know, maybe we have some folks generous enough to make a gift like this and we’re optimistic that we’ll see more of these programs pop up. Particularly in communities where we have a community college campus and those communities would step forward and say that this is something we can pursue here,” said Clay Stribling, president of Amarillo Area Foundation.

To be eligible to be a Dilley Borger Boomtown Scholar, students must have an 80 or higher GPA and reside in the Borger ISD attendance zone.