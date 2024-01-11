CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Choreographer Kathryn Sydell Pilkington will speak at West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series, which coincides with her residency at WT and offers insight into the possibilities of dance.

According to officials with WT, Pilkington, who is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Company E in Washington D.C., is discussing her expertise in dance film projects including international collaborations and diplomatic missions around the world.

“The popularity and visibility of dance film is thriving and offers dancers another way to showcase their work,” said Crystal Bertrand, WT’s director of dance. “Having Kathryn on campus exposes our students to the real-world experience of international collaborations and cultural diplomacy, particularly through dance film projects.”

Officials with WT also noted that Pilkington will discuss her collaboration with original works, documentaries and both her travel works and creative process. Through Company E, Pilkington has been able to partner with leading technologists and programmers at the U.S. Department of State, the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Festival, Games 4 Change and the Serious Games Institute, according to officials.

Pilkington’s week-long residency at WT has been hosted by the WT Dance Program and with help from the WT Guest Artist Program, according to WT officials. Officials also noted that Pilkington will teach WT dance students while on campus and work directly with the program’s majors in creating a dance for the camera in conjunction with a stage piece entitled “The State Between,” which will be showcased at The Arts at WT Subscription Series event “Dances frm the Heart” on March 7.

According to WT officials, both the film and stage work will be premiered live at the program’s spring dance concert, “Portraits of Dance,” on April 25 to 28 in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Complex.

“It’s been an incredible experience for them,” said Bertrand. “The piece she is creating for the dancers is contemporary modern and displays great athleticism.”