DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dalhart Independent School District recently released information regarding its bond that will be on the ballot in May.

According to a news release from the district, the $50 million bond package will be on the May 6 election ballot. This comes after the district’s facility committee helped develop the package after a district-wide facility assessment was conducted and studied.

For more than a year, officials said members met to assess the district’s situation, by studying financial information and touring the campuses. The release said the consensus was to recommend that the bond consists of:

Construction of a new intermediate campus to be designed to accommodate Third Grade through Fifth Grade initially while allowing for additions to accommodate Pre-K through Fifth Grade at some point in the future;

Renovations to the current elementary and middle school campuses;

District-wide HVAC replacement and upgrades;

Renovations to the baseball/softball complex.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to express my gratitude to the committee for coming together again to discuss the needs of the district,” said Bob Bailey, president of the Dalhart ISD Board of Trustees. “The information provided allowed us as a board to unanimously call this election with a proposal that reflects the values of those we represent.”

Officials said early voting will go from April 24 through May 2, with Election Day being on May 6. The release said more information will be posted on the district’s website soon.