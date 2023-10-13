CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal School District announced that a Clovis High School Senior has been named as a semifinalist in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

CMS said Isaiah Garcia, a Clovis High School Senior in the Early College High School program, has been named a semifinalist in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Officials said Garcia joined a list of 16,000 high school seniors selected as semifinalists and about half of those semifinalists are expected to win a National Merit Scholarship, with nearly $28 million in funds slated for award in the spring.

The semifinalist will be required to complete several requirements to attain the standing of Finalist, according to a release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

Finalists will be announced in February and will compete for a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship and be considered for more than 800 available corporate-sponsored awards.