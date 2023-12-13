CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Independent School District announced that West Plains High School has been honored with the Stars of Distinction award and will be featured in the 2023-24 Exhibit of School Architecture. This distinction makes West Plains High School a contender for the coveted Caudill Award.

According to CISD officials, Corgan President Steve Hulsey and Vice President Senior Project Manager Lance Melton presented two plaques representing stars of recognition at the December CISD Board of Trustees meeting.

“We wanted to honor the West Texas Heritage, and so we pulled from regional elements, and I think the judges celebrated that,” said Melton.

Dr. Darryl Flusche, Superintendent of Canyon CISD, expressed his pride in the achievement, “West Plains High School is a shining example of how thoughtful design can empower our students in their educational journey. This achievement aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering lifelong success for all our students.”

CISD officials said Melton also highlighted the durability of the design, “We capitalized on every single square foot and dollar we have to create learning opportunities throughout the building,” he added.

Further, CISD officials also stated the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards recognized the project among 46 outstanding architecture projects in Texas schools.