CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The superintendent for Childress ISD has resigned.

Rick Teran held the position for eight years.

The district said he helped them get an “A” rating from the TEA in the Accountability system, increased safety on all campuses, and increased their fund balance by more than $3 million.

The board of trustees will begin looking for a new superintendent soon.

CISD’s full release: