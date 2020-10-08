Childress Independent School District suspension of remote learning

A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms in the city, resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Board of Trustees has announced that Childress ISD will be returning to in-person learning, as decided during a board meeting on Wednesday.

Childress ISD says that it will be suspending remote learning across all campuses as of Oct. 16.

Students will be allowed to learn remotely only if they fall into one of the following categories:

Students who have been quarantined due to close contact exposure

Students who have received a positive test result for COVID-19

Students who are medically fragile and have a doctor prescribed homebound placement

A district or campus closure

The district has reportedly had a low number of positive COVID-19 cases from students who are enrolled during the first eight weeks of school. A large number of students, says the district, have been struggling academically or not showing progress with remote learning.

All students enrolled in Childress ISD must begin attending schoool in-person no later than Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The district encourages all students who are currently participating remotely to return to campus and participate in-person at the earliest convenience.

While the district says it feels learning in person is the best option for students, other options remain available if it is felt not in the best interest of a student or family.

“You may call other districts to request a transfer, homeschool your student(s), or attend a virtual public school such as K-12 online (free) or TTU K-12 (not free).” Says the district’s release.

The administrators, teachers, and staff, the district continues, look forward to the opportunity for students to return to a more normal school year.

Questions can be directed towards the Superintendent at (940) 937-2501, or through email at carl.taylor@childressisd.net.

