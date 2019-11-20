Canyon ISD teachers get grant from Education Foundation of Canyon ISD

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD teachers are getting surprised with more than $33,000 in grant money this week.

The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD awarded 17 grants this semester.

The group funds a variety of needs, from classroom book libraries to playground equipment for different sensory needs, to mental and emotional health training for employees.

“It’s a blessing to our campus because it’s not something that we get to necessarily take care of on our own. We have a lot of teachers who love to support their kids and do lots of things on their own outside the classroom, but this is just a huge blessing that we can’t do on our own. We appreciate it so much,” said Reeves Hinger Elementary Instruction Coach, Danielle Bridges.

This is the largest number of grant-funding in foundation history.

Money is raised throughout the year through employee giving and fundraising events.