Canyon ISD expanding, building new campuses

As Canyon ISD grows, it is renovating and expanding to keep up.

Earlier this week, the CISD Board of Trustees approved a land acquisition from the City of Amarillo for an elementary school, Heritage hills Elementary, north of Hollywood Road near Soncy.

Another elementary school, called Canyon Springs Elementary will be built near Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche said people are most focused on the plans for a new high school.

It will be built at the intersection of Arden and Helium Roads.

The new high school will be built in addition to expanding Randall High School and Randall East, converting that campus into a junior high.

“The way a new high school would affect the area, I think, would be a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. It shows progress and growth in the area. For our school district, in particular, we’re accommodating a lot of student enrollment increases. This growth just relieves some of the crowding that we’re seeing at Randall High School, Westover Park Jr. High, those areas,” said Dr. Flusche.

Dr. Flusche said the new high school will open in 2022 and both new CISD elementary schools will open in 2021.

