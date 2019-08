AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon ISD Board of Trustees is one of eight boards in the State of Texas to be recognized as a Regional Honor Board by the Texas Association of School Administrators.

They join Beeville ISD, Premont ISD, Bridge City ISD, Denton ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, Giddings ISD, and Boerne ISD in that honor.

They will be honored in Dallas on September 20.