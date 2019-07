CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD’s Board of Trustees has been named the Region 16 School Board of the Year.

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) will review the region winners from all 20 regions and select no more than five boards to be named and recognized as Honor Boards for the year.

The committee will interview each of the Honor Boards at the TASA/TASB Annual Convention prior to selecting the Outstanding School Board.