CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District’s Board of Trustees announced that it will host its first CISD Community Conversation event. The event will be held on Dec. 4 and begin at 7 p.m., located in the Conference Center of the Happy State Bank Stadium.

According to CISD officials, the event serves as an open platform for parents, staff, and community members. CISD officials also said that board members look forward to this dialogue and to providing an avenue for community members to share thoughts and ask questions about our district.

“We recognize the importance of listening and understanding our community,” said CISD Board President Jenni Winegarner. “This conversation is about coming together to collaboratively address the challenges and opportunities moving forward.”

The Board of Trustees said that it encourages the community to participate.

For additional information, visit www.canyonisd.net/boardconversation.