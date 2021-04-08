Buffs ‘win big’ in Texas Intercollegiate Press Association competition

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, West Texas A&M University Department of Communication students earned a dozen awards from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association.

The University said WT students working with The Prairie, 1910 PR and Buffalo Advertising collected wins in TIPA categories ranging from news and sports to advertising and public relations.

In all, WT reported to have brought home three first-place wins; four second-place awards; three third-place honors; and two honorable mentions. (Full list below.)

Senior journalism major Alyssa Gonzales of Lubbock, the editor-in-chief of The Prairie, led the way with five of the awards, said WT.

The University said the Buffs’ accomplishments at TIPA highlight the academic excellence encouraged of students as part of WTAMU’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

List of TIPA Winners 2021

Advertising Campaign (Division 2, Division 3, Division 4)

First Place: Buffalo Advertising, Adobe Does it Differently

Third Place: Mason Curry (Canyon), Ellie Boyett (Amarillo), Potter/Randall County Medical Society Alliance

Blog (Division 1, Division 2, Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)

Honorable Mention: 1910 PR & Lily Gamble (Amarillo), 1910 PR Blog

Breaking News (Division 4)

Third Place: Rafael Flores (Amarillo), “Fake News Tarnishes a New Religious Group”

Critical Review (Division 4)

Second Place: Alyssa Gonzales (Lubbock), “The Tiger King Causes an UpRoar”

General Column (Division 4)

Second Place: Emily Merrill (Fort Davis), “Being Purple in the Fight Between Red and Blue”

Honorable Mention: Skylerr Patterson (Electra), “Negative Effects of a Heavy Workload”

General News (Division 4)

First Place: Skylerr Patterson (Electra), “How International Students are Being Affected by COVID-19”

General News Audio Story (Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)

Second Place: Alyssa Gonzales (Lubbock), “2020 Election”

Sports Column (Division 4, Division 5)

Second Place: Alyssa Gonzales (Lubbock), “The Curious Case of the Empty Bleachers”

Third Place: Alyssa Gonzales (Lubbock), “The Team Supporting the Buffs”

Sports Game Story (Division 4, Division 5)