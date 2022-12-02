CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the fall commencement ceremony approaches for West Texas A&M University, five of the students who will be graduating were recently recognized as part of the university’s Attebury Honors Program.

According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, the students honored this year include:

Nicholas Garcia, nursing major from Childress;

Brooklynne Johnston, music education major from Friona;

Ashlynn Lester, history major from Perryton;

Lonna Rauh, mathematics major from Amarillo;

Farzana Zahir, biology major from Orlando.

According to the release, the program was established in 2001, giving students the chance to take specially designed courses, complete a capstone project unique to their skills and majors and display leadership in their areas of study.

“In addition to the regular rigor of college, Attebury Honors students also engage in research activity, enriching intellectual courses outside of their majors, presentational experiences and leadership activities,” Carolyn Baum, the Attebury Honors Program director and assistant professor in the university’s Department of Communication, said in the release. “These graduates are excellent students who have taken every opportunity to enhance their learning to prepare for a professional future and become contributing members of their communities.”

According to the release, the program includes 168 students. The graduating seniors will receive a special designation in the commencement ceremony along with the medallion at the ceremony. For more information on the commencement ceremonies, visit MyHighPlains.com.