AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Ascension Academy held a drive-in graduation for their class of 2020.

On Friday, May, 22 Ascension Academy held a big graduation for a small class consisting of only 13 graduates, so they were able to have an in-person graduation.

The ceremony followed social distance guidelines and was displayed on a huge projector screen for all parents to see while they remained in their cars. The ceremony was also streamed to the academy’s website.