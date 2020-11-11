Are Amarillo ISD schools closing again? The short and long answer from the district

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has released a video message responding to questions being asked if schools will be closing again due to COVID-19.
“The short answer to those questions is no, Amarillo ISD has no plans to close schools at this time.” AISD Communications Director, Holly Shelton, said.
There is, however, a long answer that Amarillo ISD explains in the below video.
Video Courtesy: Amarillo ISD
