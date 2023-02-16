AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District recently announced that six of the district’s high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship program finalists.
According to a news release from the district, the students who were named 2023 National Merit Scholarship program finalists include:
Amarillo High School
- Michael Carathers
- Lily Sobey
- Jeffrey Zheng
Caprock High School
- Christopher Castaneda
Tascosa High School
- William Ellis
- Elijah Hamilton
Other students within the district were also named 2023 National Merit Semifinalists, as well as 2023 National Merit Commended. Those students include:
2023 National Merit Semifinalist
Amarillo High School
- Mehtan Rahman
2023 National Merit Commended
Amarillo High School
- Eleanor Archer
- Serenity Canales
- Sofia Deichert
- Steven Jalbert
- Kaylie Ledbetter
- Nathaniel Logsdon
Tascosa High School
- Ethan Evans
According to the release, the nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of high school seniors. This gives them the opportunity to compete for more than 7,000 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million.
