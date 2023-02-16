AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District recently announced that six of the district’s high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship program finalists.

According to a news release from the district, the students who were named 2023 National Merit Scholarship program finalists include:

Amarillo High School

Michael Carathers

Lily Sobey

Jeffrey Zheng

Caprock High School

Christopher Castaneda

Tascosa High School

William Ellis

Elijah Hamilton

Other students within the district were also named 2023 National Merit Semifinalists, as well as 2023 National Merit Commended. Those students include:

2023 National Merit Semifinalist

Amarillo High School

Mehtan Rahman

2023 National Merit Commended

Amarillo High School

Eleanor Archer

Serenity Canales

Sofia Deichert

Steven Jalbert

Kaylie Ledbetter

Nathaniel Logsdon

Tascosa High School

Ethan Evans

According to the release, the nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of high school seniors. This gives them the opportunity to compete for more than 7,000 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million.