Amarillo ISD releases school supply list for 2019-2020 school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As much as your kids do not want to hear it, classes for Amarillo ISD start in less than a month.

AISD has released the districtwide standard for elementary and secondary school supply list for the 2019-2020 school year.

The district said all students are required to have ample supplies from the lists provided.

They said if you have questions concerning these supplies to contact your school’s principal directly.

For a full list of supplies see below: