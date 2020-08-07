Amarillo ISD extends registration deadline

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is extending its registration period.

AISD released that information to MyHighPlains.com just before 5 p.m.

The original deadline was Friday, Aug. 7.

The district said they deadline is being extended due to the fact that the start of school was pushed to Sept. 1.

AISD said parents who have not registered their child yet should do so now. They said parents can then make changes to their child’s instructional choice (virtual or in-person) by contacting their child’s counselor up to two weeks before the start of school.

The district said it has not selected a day for the new deadline. You can visit AISD’s website here.

