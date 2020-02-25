Amarillo ISD considering name adjustment to Carver Early Childhood Academy, Carver Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD approved the administration to initiate the process to consider re-naming Carver Early Childhood Academy and Carver Elementary.

The district said the schools do not have the full name of the historic figure that they are named after.

Superintendent Doug Loomis said kids should not have to wonder what “Carver” stands for when they walk into a school.

“This is just an opportunity for us to have the complete namesake for the school, George Washington Carver, so that as our kids walk through the hallways of the school, they understand who their school is named after, and be proud of that and understand the contribution that George Washington Carver gave to our communities,” said Loomis.

Over the next couple of months, they want to get the public’s feedback over the possible name change.

More from MyHighPlains.com: