Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees to give update on COVID-19 response, more information on re-opening of schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are 30 days out from the first day of school at Amarillo ISD campuses.

The AISD Board will give an update on the COVID-19 response and more on the re-opening of schools. This coming after the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released more guidelines for the upcoming school year in the fall.

Some of the points that the school board will discuss today will be outdoor wireless access points, online instructional reading materials from I-station, and learning from a to z. They will also discuss the renewal of online instructional materials and online instructional materials for phonics.

