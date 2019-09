AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees is hosting a regular meeting tonight.

Tonight they are hosting a public hearing on the proposed 2019-2020 district budget.

The board will consider approving an employee compensation plan for the next school year and consider adoption of the district budget.

They will also hear the report on the status of the process to consider changing the name of Lee Elementary.

