CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –David Lewis, an Amarillo historian, will participate in an upcoming event surrounding his family’s history of treasure hunting, according to a news release from West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West.

Lewis, who is also a contract engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy and a member of the West Texas Historical Society, will speak in a lecture at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall at the university’s Canyon campus.

The presentation, titled “The San Saba Treasure: The History Behind the Folklore,” is based on his 2018 book which chronicles a family member participate in a 1868 search for a lost mine on the San Saba River.

“CSAW is pleased to present a lively and entertaining summer lecture—Texas history, buried treasure, and all the false trails that go with it,” Alex Hunt, the Vincent/Haley Endowed Professor of Western Studies and CSAW director, said in the release. “I’m grateful to Mr. Lewis for his fine book and for coming to WT to let us have this fun event.”

Officials said that admission into the lecture is free and that a reception with light refreshments will begin at 6 p.m.