Amarillo Education Association holds drive-in rally

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Monday’s Amarillo ISD School Board meeting, the Amarillo Education Association held a “Safe Schools Drive-in Rally” in the Aisd Education Support Center parking lot.

The drive-in rally followed social distancing guidelines and was held to ensure the school board heard the associations call for beginning the new year safely.

The association wants to ensure that they are not rushing back into the classroom without proper preparation and planning in place. The association said that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has put their district in an impossible position where making decisions in the best interest of our students and staff could jeopardize state funding.

People were encouraged to join the rally but were asked to follow safety protocols such as staying in their vehicles, wearing masks if they do exit their vehicles, and social distancing.

Aaron Phillips, the president of the association, talked about what the Association was hoping for regarding the upcoming school year.

“We’re not calling for schools to be closed. We’re calling to have a really strong start to slow down. To get us in there the right way, with safety protocols in place, and make sure we’re keeping kids and staff safe,” said Phillips.

