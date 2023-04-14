AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A group from Amarillo College, along with community leaders, will gather Thursday to find out if the college will be named the top in the nation.

According to a news release from Amarillo College, the Aspen Institute will host a ceremony in Washington D.C. on Thursday, announcing which of the Top 10 finalists will receive the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, an award given every two years. Officials with the college will watch the live stream of the ceremony at 12 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the College Union Building on the college’s Washington Street campus.

After being named a top five college in 2021, and winning the Aspen Institute’s Rising Star award, Amarillo College was named a Top 10 finalist for the prize in 2023.

“It’s both thrilling and humbling to be included among the Top 10 Aspen finalists twice in succession,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said in the release. “Just like last time, we’re up against nine incredible schools, and of course, the chips will fall where they may… But I know in my heart that the Amarillo College workforce and its leadership team strive relentlessly for excellence, not in the pursuit of awards, but in the belief that our students and this community deserve to have a College that is worthy of being considered the nation’s very best.”

The other 2023 finalists for the Aspen Prize include:

Broward College, FL

Hostos Community College (CUNY), NY

Imperial Valley College, CA

Kingsborough Community College (CUNY), NY

Moorpark College, CA

Northwest Iowa Community College, IA

San Jacinto College, TX

South Puget Sound Community College, WA

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, WI