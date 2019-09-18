Altice holding Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Middle and high school students in our area have a chance to talk about a Latino who has inspired them to dream big.

The students can write an essay on that person for a chance to win a scholarship or other prizes.

It is all part of the Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest put on by Altice USA. It is available to middle and high school students in Suddenlink service areas throughout Texas.

The essay must have 500 words or less and the deadline is October 31.

For more on how to enter the contest, click here.