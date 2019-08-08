AISD ‘Superintendent’s Ambassadors’ learning to lead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD’s incoming class of superintendent’s ambassadors are preparing to step into their roles as leaders today.

At their annual retreat, students from all AISD high schools are learning leadership skills and etiquette.

They are also assessing their leadership style, learning to network, and building a resume.

“I think I learned a lot about the other people that I’m around. I met a lot of new people and I’m really excited to see where those friendships go,” said Madeline Leeah, Tascosa High School junior.

More than 60 students participated in today’s events.