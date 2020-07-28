AISD discusses virtual learning for upcoming school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coinciding with Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees voting to start school on September 1, was the board’s discussion on what students will have access to so they can learn outside of the classroom as well.

During the board meeting, AISD’s Superintendent, Doug Loomis, discussed what the school district is doing and has done already to ensure that students working virtually have the proper tools to learn the proper way.

Loomis said, “The tools that we purchased for kids who have the ability to do it virtually, they’re gonna have strong support from teachers. Teachers are going to deliver the instruction. They’re gonna do the things that they need to do for those kids that are virtually and make really strong progress with them.”

Loomis also added that so far about a third of students were registered in the district and 84% of that group was coming back to school in person. It was then Loomis encouraged parents and students that could work virtually to do so.

“We can stay calm, and we can get people registered. Truly registered, and encourage those that can go virtual, go virtual! It’s a good thing. We’ll make it a good thing for you. We’ve got a better chance of keeping ourselves safe,” Loomis said.

AISD has also ordered a Chromebook for every student from first grade and up to use for the upcoming school year. School officials said those are supposed to arrive by August 15.

