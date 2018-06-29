AC's Mead Award Presented to Karen White
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - An Amarillo College professor is awarded AC's most prestigious honor, the Mead Award.
Karen White was chosen for the Mead Award for her empathy toward students who struggle with mathematics, and making sure students are comfortable in their surroundings.
White received an outpouring of student nominations, many of which noted her dedication, and especially her catchphrase "woo hoo - math is fun!"
More Stories
-
Region 16 has announced the Dimmitt ISD Board of Trustees as the 2018…
-
This morning they celebrated their completed creations with an…
-
A Georgia teacher is making sure her students are taken care of, even…