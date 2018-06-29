AC's Mead Award Presented to Karen White

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - An Amarillo College professor is awarded AC's most prestigious honor, the Mead Award.

Karen White was chosen for the Mead Award for her empathy toward students who struggle with mathematics, and making sure students are comfortable in their surroundings.

White received an outpouring of student nominations, many of which noted her dedication, and especially her catchphrase "woo hoo - math is fun!"

