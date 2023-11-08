AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced that its Communications and Marketing Department has received three national marketing awards.

The awards came courtesy of the 11th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards, and AC captured Gold awards in the categories of Athletic Promotion and Social Media Content-Campaign. The College additionally claimed a Silver award for its Total Digital Marketing Program.

According to AC officials, submissions were reviewed and judged by a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, and marketing and advertising professionals. Entries were evaluated for creativity, marketing execution, message impact, technology application, and innovative content.

“That we continue to set the bar nationally is a testament to the commitment of our talented creative team,” said Kevin Ball, AC’s vice president of communications and marketing. “These awards are not only gratifying for our department, but they underscore yet one more reason why Amarillo College won the 2023 Aspen Prize, an honor reserved for the best community college in the nation.”

AC officials also stated that AC’s winning entries emerged from a pool of colleges, universities, and secondary schools from across the country that combined to submit more than 1,000 entries for EDM awards consideration.