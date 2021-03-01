AC media students capture American Advertising Awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Amarillo College, Amarillo College Student Media took home gold and bronze prizes from the 2021 American Advertising Awards held last week.

The student magazine, “The Current,” published in summer 2020 won a Gold ADDY Award for magazine design. The issue’s focus was on the way arts and media responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice movements during the spring and summer months of 2020.

“Despite a raging pandemic, together we were able to create a mouthpiece for people in the AC community; a place where students, employees and alumni could express their thoughts and feelings about this crazy time we are still living in,” Lauren Ebben, summer magazine editor, said. “That freedom of expression is a major part of what journalism is and it feels so good to be recognized for that.”

In addition to Ebben, the College said summer staff included Jenna Gibson, art director, and Caylee Hanna, assistant editor.

The fall 2020 edition of “The Current” captured a bronze award for magazine design. The magazine focused on strange and unusual aspects of the community.

“We put in countless hours of dedication and tears into this strange and unusual gem,” Jessika Fulton, fall magazine editor, said. “I’m thankful that this journey has allowed us to get real-world, hands-on media experience at AC.”

In addition to Fulton, the College said fall staff included Caylee Hanna, assistant editor, Shawn McCrea, design manager, and photographers Brandon Belflower and Zachary Quoros.

The American Advertising Awards, hosted by AAF-Amarillo, is described by the College as part of a three-tier, national competition. AC Student Media’s gold-award winning magazine will move into the second tier of the competition, where the local ADDY winners compete against winners from other local clubs in one of 15 district competitions.

District ADDY winners are then forwarded to the third tier, the national stage of the American Advertising Awards.

The AAF notes that a gold ADDY is a recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category.