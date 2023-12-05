PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When Dee Ann Curry was looking for the right way to honor the memory of her husband Eddy at his alma mater, Wayland Baptist University, she knew there were some aspects that were sacred to include: leadership and mentorship.

According to WBU officials, eight students are participating in the initial year of the program. Each will be paired with an alumni mentor from their field for some organic leadership mentoring. Then, the team will organize and implement the university’s Community Service Day in Plainview in the spring term.

“There are four parts that Eddy and I both liked in ministry: lead with head, heart, hands, and habits,” said Dee Ann, a 1975 Wayland graduate who now lives in Lubbock. “The heart is because the Lord wants you completely; it’s an all-in thing, the emotional desire the Holy Spirit puts there. You are called to lead, not driven.”

WNU officials stated that Dee Ann’s donation helped create the Curry Pioneer Leaders program in the summer of 2023. Dean of Students Shawn Thomas formed a staff team including Dobbie Vrown, a 1992 graduate and director of spiritual life, and Teresa Young, a 1994 graduate and development officer, to plan the program, keeping both Curry’s wishes and the university’s strategic plan in mind.

WBU officials stated the one-year program begins with a fall retreat where students are introduced to many key leadership concepts through teaching and experiential learning.

“We have a great group of Pioneers in the first year, and we’re excited to see how they will grow through this process,” said Young. “We already had a great time of learning during the retreat, and we believe it will only continue and get bigger and better as time goes on.”

According to WBU officials, during the retreat, student participants received goody bags with a T-shirt and journal to keep program notes and Habitudes by Dr. Tim Elmore, a set of the curriculum on which the teaching is based.

“Learning about leadership and how effective the different skills can be will have a huge impact on my life, as I began to feel like a new person within the first devotional we had. When getting different leadership positions, I feel as if we never stop to think about how to be a leader,” said JoNiesha Kennedy, a junior from Louisiana and part of Wayland’s wrestling team.

Cooper Trolinger, who serves as president of the Student Government Association and an active campus leader, also noted the importance of his training.

“I am so thankful for this program. I got to spend time with students that I normally wouldn’t come into much contact with. During this weekend we had serious moments of learning, but also, we had a ton of fun and laughed a lot. This program helped me grow my established leadership abilities, and in turn I can use them in my role as Student Government president to continue to help make this place better for all students,” said Trolinger, a senior from Pampa.

According to WBU officials, Dee Ann is excited that the program includes many things that were important to her husband, who died of a heart attack in 2019. A 1975 Wayland graduate, her husband served in church education ministry for his entire career.

“Eddy didn’t like to be in front of people but loved to do one-on-one ministry and lead one-on-one,” Dee Ann said. “I can’t tell you how many daily texts he’d send to encourage people. He built personal connections and relationships. He stayed in contact with people we were doing life with.”

School officials also noted that the Currys met at a freshman talent show and married while students. Dee Ann studied education and served as a public school teacher for 30 years. She then taught speech at various colleges, retiring from McMurry University after 12 years of teaching.