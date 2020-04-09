Education Credit Union announces a two-month loan deferment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Education Credit Union serves around 26,000 people in our area.

recently, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to defer loan payments for their members.

“We went into our core system and for all of those 26,000 members if they had an eligible loan with us we have automatically advanced their due dates for two full months in effect giving them a loan payment holiday for the month of April and May,” Eric Jenkins, CEO of Education Credit Union, explained.

For those eligible it means they will not have to make a payment for the months of April and May.

this can include vehicle loans, personal loans and credit cards.

For those unsure of what to do during this time, Jenkins encourages people to seek financial guidance.

“Don’t be hesitant don’t be scared and reach out to your financial institutions and ask them what help is available because every financial institution right now is doing everything they can to help their customers during this crisis,” Jenkins said.

For those who are still able to work or have money saved up Jenkins said he would rather them spend that money helping local businesses or charities at this time.

“So for our members who haven’t had a financial impact during this current crisis we now have made available for them two months of their loan payments which if they don’t want to continue their regularly scheduled payment they can use to help a family member they can use it to help a friend,” Jenkins explained.

For some worrying about having to play catch up on their loans, Jenkins said that will not be the case. You will simply pick up where you left off.

The loan deferment does not apply to real estate.