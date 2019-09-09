Eating chicken linked to cancer for first time

Research from Oxford University suggests eating chicken is associated with higher risk of developing non-hodgkin's lymphoma, melanoma, and other cancers.

(FOX NEWS) – Bad news for chicken lovers. A study has linked the white meat to cancer.

Although it is often considered a healthy alternative to red meat, chicken is showing some possible drawbacks after researchers from Oxford University found a connection to cancer.

The study, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, says the food shows a strong association with melanoma, prostate cancer, and non-hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Researchers were not able to pinpoint where the link comes from.