Eating chicken linked to cancer for first time

News

Research from Oxford University suggests eating chicken is associated with higher risk of developing non-hodgkin's lymphoma, melanoma, and other cancers.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – Bad news for chicken lovers. A study has linked the white meat to cancer.

Although it is often considered a healthy alternative to red meat, chicken is showing some possible drawbacks after researchers from Oxford University found a connection to cancer.

The study, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, says the food shows a strong association with melanoma, prostate cancer, and non-hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Researchers were not able to pinpoint where the link comes from.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss