AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Eastridge Elementary School partnered with Trinity Fellowship Church for the “Back-To-School At Eastridge” school supply giveaway. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on August 13 at 1706 Evergreen Street.

According to a news release, students have the opportunity to grab a free new backpack full of their required supplies.

Officials said 95% of the 600 students in pre-K through fifth grades at Eastridge Elementary are experiencing an economic disadvantage. Trinity Fellowship Church aims to help bridge this gap by providing backpacks and school supplies free of charge to several hundred students.

According to an Axios report, families whose budgets are significantly affected by inflation say they will spend an average of 15% less on back-to-school shopping than they did in 2021.

“A vast majority of students at Eastridge are refugees, meaning they were forced from their home to seek safety here in Amarillo. It’s our great honor to support this resilient community. As many as 26 different first languages are represented at Eastridge – many of these kids are learning all about a new culture and language when they start school. Having a backpack they love and all their necessary school supplies might seem small, but it makes a big difference on their first day at school.