PORTALES, N.M (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University awarded Assistant Professor of Wildlife Biology, Dr. Drew Davis with the New Mexico Alliance for Minority Participation (NM-AMP) “Advisor of the Year” award at the NM-AMP Student Research Conference.

According to the release, the award is given to a STEM faculty member who has exceeded the call to mentor students among New Mexico’s 13 institutions. Officials said every year, two advisors, one from the northern part of the state and another from the southern part of the state, are selected by NM-AMP students and Institutional Coordinators.

“Dr. Davis exemplifies the personal attention and mentorship ENMU offers,” said Dr. James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “We are particularly proud of Dr. Davis for receiving this recognition and being a great representative of ENMU.”

ENMU detailed that NM-AMP advisors meet the goal of making a difference in students’ lives, transforming their focus, and directing them to a future career. Researching with a faculty mentor in a lab with other students provides a place of belonging and acceptance. It often helps with retention and, eventually, graduation with a bachelor’s degree and beyond to graduate school and/or the workplace.

“Drew has excellent skills in engaging and working with students,” said Juchao Yan, ENMU Physical Sciences Department Chair. “It is truly impressive for him to receive the honor in his first year as an assistant professor at ENMU.”