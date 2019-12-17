East Texas police searching for man suspected of two gas station robberies.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police are searching for a man who is believed to be involved in two gas station robberies early Tuesday morning.

The first occurred at 12:40 a.m. at the EZ Mart in the 2800 block of Richmond Road. The man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register. He then fled the store.

15 minutes later, the same man entered the Exxon in the 4000 block of South Lake Drive where he ordered several customers to get on the ground. He then pointed the gun at the clerk and made him hand over the money from the register.

The man is described as being 18-25 years old, slender build, and approximately 5’11”. He also has a Houston Astros tattoo on the inside of his left wrist.

If you have any idea who he is, please call Texarkana police at 903-798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.