AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Pondaseta Brewing Company is asking people to join them in a fitness class, on Saturday, January 10.

The Crossfit class will be at 10:00 am and Pondaseta Brewing Company recommends showing up 10 minutes before the class starts to grab your spot and check in with the instructor.

Classes can be paid in person the day of.

The class will be $20.