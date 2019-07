Voting booths stand ready in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, for Friday’s opening of early voting in Minnesota. Minnesota and South Dakota are tied for the earliest start in the country for early voting in the 2018 midterm elections. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

Early voting in Texas begins Monday, October 22, 2018.

Registered and eligible voters may vote at ANY early voting location located in the county of residence.

Whether you are at home, work or out running errands, you will be able to find a polling place near you. Early voting locations will be populated in our search site “My Voter Page” two days prior to the first day of early voting.