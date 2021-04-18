Early voting begins April 19 for Amarillo area elections, May 1 is election day, dates, times and locations listed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting begins this week for local elections, and election day is May 1, 2021. Here are dates, times and locations to cast your ballot.

Randall County

Early Voting Schedule

General Election

Election Day May 1, 2021





Randall County Election Administration Office**

1604 5th Ave

Canyon, TX 79015



April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm

April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 am – 7 pm



Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Amarillo, TX 79110



April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm

April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 am – 7 pm





Southwest Branch Library

6801 W. 45th Ave

Amarillo, TX 79109



April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm

April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 8 am – 7 pm





Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Amarillo, TX 79103



April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm

April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 8 am – 7 pm





Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd

Canyon TX, 79015



April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm

April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 8 am – 7 pm



**Main Early Voting Location

Potter County