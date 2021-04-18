Early voting begins April 19 for Amarillo area elections, May 1 is election day, dates, times and locations listed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting begins this week for local elections, and election day is May 1, 2021. Here are dates, times and locations to cast your ballot.
Randall County
Early Voting Schedule
General Election
Election Day May 1, 2021
Randall County Election Administration Office**
1604 5th Ave
Canyon, TX 79015
April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm
April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 am – 7 pm
Randall County Annex
4320 S. Western
Amarillo, TX 79110
April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm
April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 am – 7 pm
Southwest Branch Library
6801 W. 45th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79109
April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm
April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 8 am – 7 pm
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
2700 E. 34th
Amarillo, TX 79103
April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm
April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 8 am – 7 pm
Randall County Justice Center
2309 Russell Long Blvd
Canyon TX, 79015
April 19, 2021 – April 23, 2021 (Monday-Friday) 8 am – 5 pm
April 26 and April 27, 2021 (Monday & Tuesday) 8 am – 7 pm
**Main Early Voting Location
Potter County
JOINT GENERAL ELECTION
May 1, 2021
MAIN LOCATION FOR EARLY VOTING*
Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St, first floor
Mon-Fri, April 19-23 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Mon-Tues, April 26-27 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
*If you have recently moved to Potter County and need to vote a Limited Ballot, plan to vote early at the Santa Fe Building.
BRANCH LOCATIONS FOR EARLY VOTING
Potter County Fire Station #1, 17600 Indian Hill Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124 (Bushland)
Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd, main entrance
United Amigos, 3300 E. I-40
Hillside Christian Church NW, 600 Tascosa Road, foyer
Cornerstone Outreach, 1111 N. Buchanan, Fellowship Room
Mon-Fri, April 19-23 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Mon-Tues, April 26-27 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
ELECTION DAY SCHEDULE
Joint General Election, May 1, 2021
All voting locations are “Vote Centers.” Registered voter in Potter County may vote at any location. All locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 for voting.
Amarillo Auto Supply and Off Road
3601 E. Amarillo Blvd., main entrance
Amarillo, TX 79107
Bushland: Potter County Fire Station #1 17600 Indian Hill Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124
Casey Carpet One
3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, main entrance
Amarillo, TX 79102
Chaparral Hills Church
4000 W. Cherry, Sanctuary
Amarillo, TX 79108
Don Harrington Discovery Center
1200 Streit Dr., West entrance, Dry lab
Amarillo, TX 79106
Hillside Christian Church, NW
600 Tascosa Road, Foyer
Amarillo, TX 79124
Kids, Inc.
2201 SE 27th, Mary E. Bivins Room
Amarillo, TX 79103
Lighthouse Baptist Church
5631 Pavillard Dr., Foyer
Amarillo, TX 79108
Pride Home Center
3503 NE 24th, Main entrance
Amarillo, TX 79107
Second Baptist Church
419 N. Buchanan, Family Life Center
Amarillo, TX 79107
Trinity Baptist Church
1601 I-40 West, enter east side for auditorium
Amarillo, TX 79109
United Citizens Forum
903 N. Hayden, main entrance
Amarillo, TX 79107
Valle de Oro Fire Station
23801 FM 1061, main entrance
Valle de Oro, TX 79010
Wesley Community Center
1615 S. Roberts, Senior Living Room
Amarillo, TX 79104
