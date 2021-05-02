Early morning wreck in Canyon leaves one woman dead, one man hospitalized

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an early morning wreck in Canyon.

According to City of Canyon officials, at about 4:53 a.m., the Canyon Police Department and Canyon Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash in the 2500 block of US Highway 87. The female driver of a white Kia was deceased on scene.

Authorities said the male driver of a red Dodge was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other vehicles or passengers were involved. An autopsy was ordered by Randall County Justice of the Peace Tracy Byrd.

Names of the victims have not been released pending notification of the next of kin, city officials explained. The investigation is ongoing.