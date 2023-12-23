HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What would you do if you were a native southerner against slavery and a journalist who lived in northwest Louisiana during the Civil War era? Would you be outspoken about your beliefs that all men are created equal, or would you keep your mouth shut to keep from being injured or killed? Because thousands of men and women right here in northern Louisiana had to ask such questions of themselves.

Here is one of their stories.

W. Jasper Blackburn, Claiborne Parish

William Jasper Blackburn was an anti-confederacy newspaper publisher in Homer, Louisiana, before, during, and after the Civil War. He was born near the valley of the River of Seven Points (now Seven Point River) in northern Arkansas/Southern Missouri, but by young adulthood, he had become a member of the media. Retiring first from a newspaper in Batesville, Arkansas, Blackburn moved down to Louisiana and opened the Minden Herald, where he eventually became mayor of the little city.

Image of W. Jasper Blackburn, U.S. Congressman. (Source: United States Congress)

Don’t ever let anyone tell you there weren’t abolitionists in northwest Louisiana before the Civil War, because there were many of them.

Blackburn was the only Southern editor who spoke out against the 1856 caning of Senator Charles Sumner. He eventually moved his printing press from Minden to Homer, Louisiana, and started an anti-confederacy newspaper called The Homer Iliad. And yes, the Iliad was named in honor of the town’s namesake: the ancient epic poet Homer.

The Confederacy went after Blackburn and almost hung him (hilariously) for printing counterfeit Confederate currency. If he did it at all, one can only assume that he did so on his printing press. But once Blackburn took to Confederate court, one of the jurors refused to vote for the death penalty to be applied to the case.

Like a cat, Blackburn had at least seven lives he used up during the Civil War era. During his journalism career, Blackburn was stabbed in the neck, shot, and chased into the woods, where he had to stay for quite some time. His printing press was destroyed–twice. But Blackburn wasn’t the kind of man who would give up on a good cause.

“Blackburn will not die,” claimed the New Orleans Republican on Nov. 19, 1868. “He is something like the fabled giant, who increased in strength each time he was thrown to the earth.”

Nov. 19, 1868, copy of the New Orleans Republican.

A post-Civil War Louisiana Constitution

Fast forward to 1864. A new state constitution had been written, but it called for giving the right to vote to freemen if they had served the Union during the war. That constitution also called for a public school system to be created–for white children. In 1866, delegates gathered at the Mechanics Institute in New Orleans and tried to hack away at the solid rock of inequality. But this time, there was no making corrections to old mistakes—only making new mistakes.

Outside of the Mechanics Institute in New Orleans, a crowd waited in opposition to the constitutional delegates, and when 200 (or so) freedmen and their supporters formed a parade to show their support of the delegates, all hell broke loose. The Sheriff began shooting into the crowd of supporters. Those who wanted a new constitution were murdered in the street. The violent conservative crowd then entered the Mechanics Institute and began dragging people outside. Those who tried to surrender were either shot or struck down.

General Phil Sheridan later wrote to Ulysses S. Grant at the War Department and noted that peaceful delegates were attacked “in a manner so unnecessary and atrocious as to compel me to say that it was murder… It was no riot.”

The event is now known by many names, including The New Orleans Slaughter of July 30, 1866, or The Mechanics Institute Massacre.

Black members of the 1868 Constitutional Convention in Louisiana. (Source: public domain)

At the beginning of 1868, delegates from each parish joined to write a new Louisiana constitution. W. Jasper Blackburn and William Meadows represented Claiborne Parish.

Together, they helped create a new constitution that would give formerly enslaved men the right to vote–but women wouldn’t get the right to vote for decades. And yet, in their eagerness to draft a constitution, and without understanding the consequences of redemptive actions, the Convention also made it illegal for former Confederates to vote.

The violence that ensued across the state, particularly in northwest Louisiana, was horrific.

The culture shock darkened the hearts of many men and resulted in the murder of thousands of people who were voting for the “wrong” political party.

And yet still, W. Jasper Blackburn spoke out through The Iliad–though many of Blackburn’s friends did not survive the experience of being a Union Loyalist in northwest Louisiana.

Right after the 1868 Constitutional Convention, Blackburn was asked to run against Oscar James Dunn for the Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana position. Blackburn lost, and Dunn became the first African American Lieutenant Governor of a state and the first African American to act as the governor of a state.

When delegates Blackburn and Meadows, a formerly enslaved person, returned from the Constitutional Convention, Meadows was murdered in his front yard, and Blackburn’s printing press was attacked.

“We know our rights,” wrote Blackburn just after his newspaper had been mobbed a second time, “and knowing, shall maintain them. And we will be assisted, if necessary, by all the powers of this great Government.”

Before Meadows’ death, a wild rumor circulated about him. People claimed Meadows had authored a resolution that would have expelled Jefferson Davis (former President of the Confederacy) from Louisiana.

The rumor wasn’t true, but it ultimately cost Meadows his life.

The New Orleans Republican, Mar. 28, 1868

Blackburn printed the following about his friend Meadows in the Iliad: “If Meadows was killed under any such impression, nothing could have been more unjust. When the resolution alluded to was introduced in the Convention, he (Meadows) was in his seat and promptly voted with us on our own motion to return it to its author…”

Civil Rights and existential questions

Blackburn and Meadows made an incredible difference in the lives of the formerly enslaved. But in the process, Meadows was murdered. A new one eventually replaced Louisiana’s 1868 constitution.

Louisiana hadn’t been a part of the Union and, therefore, had no representation in Congress or the Senate since they withdrew from the Union at the start of the Civil War. Upon Louisiana’s readmission to the Union, Blackburn ran for U.S. Congress.

But with so much anger in the population of former Confederates who had been stripped of the right to vote, violence erupted constantly. Almost anyone who belonged to the Radical ticket received death threats. Employers began to tell their employees which way to vote.

Many people were killed for voting for the “radical” ticket.

Blackburn was on the radical ticket. On Election Day, he didn’t feel safe enough to vote, he later testified before Congress. Thousands of people were killed in northwest Louisiana alone for voting, saying they were going to vote, or holding political rallies for the “radical” ticket.

Jasper went to Congress, both as a congressman and later to testify about election-related violence in northwest Louisiana. He was a Louisiana State Senator and a judge in Claiborne Parish, too. And after Ulysses Grant won the Presidency, Blackburn spoke with him about The Iliad. Grant was quoted as saying he would offer protection to The Iliad and that it was safe for Blackburn to resume printing.

So why was Blackburn brave enough to do what he did? We can guess. Or we can read Blackburn’s own words to see his determined spirit.

“I want it known that I ask no mercy or impunity at the hands of the common foe,” Blackburn wrote. “And especially do I want my friends to know that notwithstanding I have been time and again mobbed and hunted down by rogues and rascals and cowardly murderers, ‘I still live,’ and am yet man enough to be ‘just and fear not.'”

Blackburn eventually moved back to Arkansas, where his son was a successful newspaperman in Little Rock.

The Helena Weekly World wrote the following about Blackburn on Nov. 15, 1899: “Mr. Jasper Blackburn, an old-time newspaper man, died in Little Rock last week. Mr. Blackburn was quite a character, was a man of considerable literary attainments, and was bold and fearless in the advocacy of what he thought was right. Fortune did not smile upon him in his old age, but his faithful wife and devoted son ministered to his few wants and smoothed his way to the grave. Mr. Blackburn had the admiration of his friends and the entire respect of those who differed with him.”

W. Jasper Blackburn, who penned countless articles and helped produce legislation and even a constitution that would begin to change the American South, died in 1899. Confederate-leaning historians immediately began to erase Blackburn from history by proclaiming him a scalawag, which means someone who “turns against his own people.”

But if Blackburn was truly a scalawag, perhaps we should look at all people who were labeled as scalawags in northwest Louisiana and reclassify them through a new historic lens. Perhaps those who were not called scallawags were the actual scallawags.

Blackburn was willing to risk his life to help others attain freedom and the right to vote. He was one of the rare ones in human history because he knew his opinions differed from many around him, and that there was a strong likelihood he would be killed if he spoke out—yet he spoke anyway.

But we may never know how Blackburn felt about thousands of people being killed because they voted, or might have voted, for him.

At the end of Blackburn’s long career in journalism, just before his death in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was interviewed by the Arkansas Press Association.

“I did this simply under a sense and feeling of patriotism—as one who loved his whole country dearer than any local section and dearer than life itself,” he said. “And in telling why I survived this course, amid so much local prejudice and mob violence, I but repeat what should be the pride and glory of every editor—what should be remembered as his laudable and enviable experience in journalism simply and solely because my people knew I was honest and sincere in my course, without prejudice or aim to harm anyone, or to destroy or even harm the best interest of any section; for I had already acquired the reputation of speaking my thoughts freely and without guides, and according to my own unprejudiced and candid convictions of truth and right.”