E-cigarettes recommendations

As doctors talk to teens and kids about staying away from tobacco products, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is now recommending doctors to include e-cigarettes

Health experts say doctors need to talk to their younger patients about the dangers of e-cigarettes.

That is according to the latest recommendation from the US Preventive Services Task Force.

Doctors are still urged to talk to kids and teens about staying away from tobacco as nearly 90-percent of smokers try their first cigarette before they’re 18-years-old.

But for the first time, the task force is now including e-cigarettes as a tobacco product.

Previous studies have shown 3-million high school students had vaped in 2018 compared to one million teens who used cigarettes that same year.

The US Preventive Services Task Force is an independent group of experts that makes recommendations on preventive medications and various screening procedures.