Dunkin’ to introduce meatless sandwich nationwide

(WTNH) — Dunkin’ will soon offer its meatless breakfast sandwich nationwide.

The coffee mogul first introduced the option in New York over the summer.

There’s a new way to wake up in the city that never sleeps. The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich has DROPPED in all our Manhattan locations!🔥Made with @BeyondMeat’s great tasting plant-based protein patty. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/46KuKITKkk — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) July 24, 2019

After a successful run, it decided to offer the meatless sausage sandwich nationwide.

The test “exceeded our expectations,” Dunkin’ CEO Dave Hoffmann said in a statement Monday.

The plant-based “beyond meat” breakfast sandwich will be available at all 9,000 Dunkin’ locations starting Nov. 6.

A list of store locations can be found on the company’s website.

Related: Is plant-based meat good for you? The answer not so black and white