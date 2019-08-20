Dumas Trustees call school bond to address aging schools

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dumas ISD Board of Trustees has approved a $107 million bond referendum for the November 5th election.

If approved by voters, the proposal will address aging school facilities, classroom spaces that are smaller in square footage than the state requires, and energy efficiency.

The Dumas ISD Facility Advisory Committee recommended Trustees consider a bond proposal after the group spent five months studying the district’s most critical facility needs. This group of 36 parents, grandparents, graduates, staff, business owners, elected officials, ministers, and community members volunteered and donated more than 820 hours to examine needs and develop a plan. They toured schools, studied reports, and evaluated the condition of existing buildings. The committee’s efforts provided the District with a long-range Master Facility Plan and a recommendation to the Board of Trustees on how to address facility needs through a bond proposal.

The bond proposal projects include:

the construction of three new energy-efficient replacement elementary schools with storm shelters,

a new CTE building to expand the current welding and building trades programs,

secure entryways at Dumas Junior High and Dumas High School,

the renovation and expansion of our Band and Choir building at the High School,

kitchen remodels at Dumas High and Junior high schools,

and projects to address energy efficiency such as a district-wide energy management system,

HVAC replacements and LED lighting replacements at all district facilities.

Facility Advisory Committee member B.J. Ballard said serving on the committee was an eye-opening experience. “Even I (a plumber) did not realize the full condition of the properties,” said Ballard. “The committee spent a considerable amount of time reaching a solution.”

Dumas ISD elementary schools have an average age of 62 years and more than 90 percent of the district’s classrooms were built 50 or more years ago. The size of DISD classrooms are small and 45 percent do not meet today’s state square footage standards.

“It has become necessary for the Board to make the hard decision,” said Board President Patty Willis. “We believe this bond proposal will address facility issues for the next 50 to 75 years.”

Superintendent Monty Hysinger commends the Facility Advisory Committee for the time and energy they put forth to help develop a long-range master plan that Trustees could consider. “Getting to this point has been a journey as a district and community,” said Hysinger. “It’s a critical step and I know the Board has weighed all the options.”

If voters approve the bond in November, the financial impact to taxpayers will be $27 per month on a $94,000 home. Citizens that are 65 years of age and older would not be impacted if they have filed for and received a homestead exemption with the state of Texas. Their taxes are frozen.