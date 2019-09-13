Dumas Police Department facing street racing problem

Erratic driving is an issue that is not all that unfamiliar to Officer Allen Garland and the Dumas Police Department.

But now it’s been taken up a notch.

“We have had in the past some problems with erratic driving here, reckless driving. Now we’re getting some reports of racing,” said Garland.

It’s not bad enough that people are racing, but it’s happening in the parking lot of McDade Park, making it even more dangerous.

“As you can see by the black marks that the kids are filling the roads with their vehicles and they’re reckless driving to the point where it’s endangering other kids in the park and other citizens that are trying to enjoy the park in the evenings. You’ve got speeds, you’ve got rocks flying. You got vehicles that can get out of control,” said Garland.

Officer Garland says that having a police presence in the area can be a big help to them in bringing this problem to a halt. But that’s not the only way.

“If we can get help from the citizens to report it when they see it with tag numbers, description of the driver. That will help us a lot. That way we can contact parents, contact the kids, contact people. We can do what we can to get it stopped,” said Garland.